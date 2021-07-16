ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, July 16. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- TOTAL CASES: 607,524
- OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +1,227
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 598,427
Hospitalizations, deaths
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,635
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +13
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 91
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: -17
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 32,935
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +122
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,988,676 people, or 67.8% of residents age 16 and older
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +17,732
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,855,883 people, or 64.8% of residents age 16 and older
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +21,201
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 114,136
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +3,236
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 97,277
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +4,817
