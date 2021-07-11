ST. PAUL — Minnesota will wind down its mass vaccination sites on Aug. 7, it was announced Friday, July 9.

Pharmacies, primary care providers, smaller state-run sites and the Mall of America site will continue to administer vaccines.

“We know there is more work to do to reach all of our neighbors, but Minnesota is on offense in this next stage of the pandemic response,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said in a statement. “In the months ahead, we will continue to prioritize the equitable distribution of vaccines until we put this pandemic behind us.”

The change is in response to the state meeting a goal of having 70 percent of the state’s adults vaccinated by the Fourth of July.

Through the Community Vaccination Program, the state has administered over 618,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine across Minnesota since January. In all, more than 5.7 million doses have been administered in Minnesota, and nearly 3.1 million have received at least one dose. Two of the three approved vaccines require two doses.

Vaccine locations in Duluth, Rochester, Mankato, St. Cloud, St. Paul (Roy Wilkins), Lino Lakes and Oakdale will only offer second doses of the vaccine after July 11.

“We are working hard to get shots to as many people as possible through local providers and community-based events,” Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz added in Friday’s statement. “We will continue our collaboration with diverse partnerships to equitably distribute vaccines in every community and every corner of this state.”

How Minnesotans can get their free Shot after Aug. 7: