ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, July 9. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

TOTAL CASES: 606,297

606,297 OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +748

+748 TOTAL RECOVERED: 597,728

Hospitalizations, deaths

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,622

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +17

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 108

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE:

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 32,813



OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +109

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,970,994 people, or 67.4% of residents age 16 and older

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +13,673

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,834,682 people, or 64.3% of residents age 16 and older



OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +18,504

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 110,900

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +3,002

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 92,460

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +5,279

