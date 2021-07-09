BEMIDJI -- Fewer new cases of the coronavirus are popping up in Beltrami County and health officials are continuing to encourage residents to get vaccinated to keep up the trend.

The topic of vaccinations was just one of the issues mentioned in a presentation to the county board by Public Health Director Cynthia Borgen. In her comments, Borgen touched on matters ranging from COVID statistics to pandemic-related grants provided to the county.

"COVID will likely continue to be a concern," Borgen said. "Ideally, it will become something like other infectious diseases that we monitor, but don't see the same level of surge. There are many things happening now to help ensure that we don't ever get to that point we were at."

Over the last few weeks, Borgen said the county has had just three or four cases, and several days have gone by with no new cases reported.

Since the pandemic reached Beltrami County in March 2020, there have been 4,080 cases recorded and 63 deaths attributed to the coronavirus. The only surrounding county to surpass Beltrami has been Itasca, with more than 4,600 cases.

Across the state as a whole, there have been more than 606,000 cases of the coronavirus and 32,700 hospitalizations. Additionally, Minnesota has recorded 7,600 deaths.

The death rate in Minnesota per 100,000 population was lower than surrounding states, though. The death rate in Minnesota was 136, below Wisconsin's 139, Iowa's 194, North Dakota's 200 and South Dakota's 230.

Across the country as a whole, there have been more than 33.5 million cases and over 606,000 deaths.

As part of her address to commissioners, Borgen discussed the levels of financial aid provided by both federal and state sources to help fight the pandemic. The county received $25,000 in federal vaccine planning grant funding and $78,000 in vaccine implementation funding from the state.

Borgen also said the county will receive $435,000 from the federal government for continued vaccine implementation.

"We're looking now at how to best utilize that," Borgen said. "We've developed a tentative plan and one thing we've recognized is our family health clinic space is really not conducive to running a vaccine clinic. So, we have some ideas how we might want to look at that."

Since the vaccines were authorized by the federal government, 21,195 Beltrami County residents have received one dose and 19,890 have a completed vaccine series. Across the state, 3.07 Minnesotans have received one dose and 2.9 million are fully vaccinated.

"This really was a unique year for public health," Borgen said. "I think we learned a lot and we hope to continue to utilize the partnerships we developed and all that we learned in this process."

Tuesday's presentation was the last for Borgen, who is retiring from her position. Succeeding Borgen in the role is Megan Heuer, who has been in the role of Beltrami County family health manager.