ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, July 2. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- TOTAL CASES: 605,549
- OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +578
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 597,128
Hospitalizations, deaths
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,605
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +33
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 108
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +1
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 32,704
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +105
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,957,321 people, or 67% of residents age 16 and older
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +20,532
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,816,178 people, or 63.9% of residents age 16 and older
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +45,751
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 107,898
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +4,319
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 87,181
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +9,686
