ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, June 18. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

TOTAL CASES: 604,184

604,184 OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +718

+718 TOTAL RECOVERED: 595,499

Hospitalizations, deaths

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,527

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +31

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 152 as of Wednesday, June 16

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: -8

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 32,483

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +122

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,916,295 people, or 66.1% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,734,568 people, or 62% of residents age 16 and older

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST VACCINE DOSE: 98,372

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +5,972

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 65,308

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +29,563

