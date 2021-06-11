ST. PAUL — New cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in Minnesota this week dropped to rates not seen since spring of 2020, a sign that broader vaccinations are helping to stave off the pandemic.

But vaccination levels across the state varied widely, and the overall demand for COVID-19 shots declined this week, driving concerns among public health officials that Minnesota would miss a July 1 target for vaccinating 70% of adults and leave open the possibility of variants spurring new hotspots around the state.

As of Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health reported that 2,715,622 adults 16 and older, or 60.5% of that population, had been fully vaccinated while 66% had received one dose of the shot series.

"We still have pockets of relatively low vaccination rates in parts of the state and the country, those pockets are starting to see an increase in some of these variants that showed up in India and other places and that's still an area of concern," Gov. Tim Walz told reporters Friday, June 11. "That's why you're continuing to hear us say this, probably ad nauseam, get vaccinated, keep pushing."

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

TOTAL CASES: 603,466

603,466 OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +1,332

+1,332 TOTAL RECOVERED: 594,311

Hospitalizations, deaths

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,496

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +51

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 144 as of Monday, June 7

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: -108

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 32,361

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +172

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,985,441 people, or 66% of residents age 16 and older

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +124,285

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,715,622 people, or 60.5% of residents age 16 and older

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +93,472

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST VACCINE DOSE: 92,400

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +11,046

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 35,745

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +35,310

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.