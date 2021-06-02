ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a conference call to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19 at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2.

Speakers will include MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm, MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann, and Dr. Nathan Chomilo, COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Director for MDH and Medicaid Medical Director for DHS.

Watch a stream of the event below and read the latest health news at NewsMD.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.