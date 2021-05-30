Editor’s note: Beginning this week, we will offer a weekly wrap-up of COVID-19 statistics and trends in the state. The daily state COVID-19 updates will be discontinued after this weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS —Minnesota health officials reported another eight COVID-related deaths and 287 new cases of the virus Sunday, May 30, as spread of the illness continues to slow statewide.

The seven-day average of new cases continues a downward trend from mid-April, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Four people who died were residents of long-term care facilities. Those who died ranged in age from their 60s to their 90s. Two residents in each of Dakota and St. Louis counties died, and Becker, Blue Earth, Otter Tail and Stearns counties each reported one death.

Statewide, the number of Minnesotans who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine approaches 3 million.

More that 2.9 million Minnesotans have had at least one dose and 2.6 million people have completed a vaccine series as of Thursday. About 65% of all Minnesotans 16 years old and older have been fully vaccinated, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

New case growth continues to slow, according to most indicators health officials use to track the spread of the virus and the risk to public health.

The rate of positive COVID tests has fallen to 4% — well below MDH’s “caution” threshold of 5%.

Hospitalizations also continue to slow. As of May 27, 316 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 77 of them in intensive care units.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 287

TOTAL CASES: 601,384

601,384 TOTAL NO LONGER NEEDING TO BE ISOLATED: 590,178

590,178 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4%

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 316

TOTAL CUMULATIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 32,056

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 8

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,426

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,921,392

COMPLETED SERIES: 2,591,699

