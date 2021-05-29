Editor’s note: Beginning this week, we will offer a weekly wrap-up of COVID-19 statistics and trends in the state. The daily state COVID-19 updates will be discontinued after this weekend.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 343

343 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 12.1 (As of Wednesday, May 19.)

TOTAL CASES: 601,105

601,105 TOTAL RECOVERED: 59,930

59,930 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4% (As of Wednesday, May 19.)

Deaths

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 10

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,418

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,837,820 people, or 65.3% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,578,820 people, or 58.5% of residents age 16 and older

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST VACCINE DOSE: 73,452

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 119

