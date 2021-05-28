Editor’s note: Beginning next week, we will offer a weekly wrap-up of COVID-19 statistics and trends in the state. The daily state COVID-19 updates will be discontinued after this week.

ST. PAUL — Minnesota is heading into Memorial Day weekend and leaving behind the last of its COVID-19 precautions.

Health officials are still advising unvaccinated residents to wear face masks indoors and practice social distancing. But their words have less legal backing now that Minnesota has done away with its mask mandate, though local municipalities and businesses can still set their own coronavirus pandemic guidance.

The remaining capacity limits for indoor events and gatherings expired Friday morning, May 28, as part of a timeline Gov. Tim Walz announced earlier this month. The timeline was altered somewhat when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance saying that fully vaccinated Americans can go without masks in most settings.

VACCINE INCENTIVES:

Walz had initially tied the end of Minnesota's mask mandate to the goal of providing 70% of residents older than 16 with at least one dose of the vaccine but put an early end to the measure following the CDC announcement. As of Friday, approximately 64% of residents in that age range were partially vaccinated.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 364

364 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 12.1 (As of Wednesday, May 19.)

TOTAL CASES: 600,767

600,767 TOTAL RECOVERED: 588,509

588,509 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4% (As of Wednesday, May 19.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 316

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 32,021

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 5

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,408

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,829,559 people, or 64.2% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,562,569 people, or 58.1% of residents age 16 and older

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST VACCINE DOSE: 70,447

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 117

