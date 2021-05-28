BEMIDJI -- A stable supply of vaccines for the coronavirus is making it easier to get doses in the Bemidji region.

According to Susan Jarvis, Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota president, local residents will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine without calling ahead of time starting on June 1.

Anyone who is 12 years old or older and would like a vaccine at the walk-in clinic can schedule their vaccine through MyChart, by calling (218) 333-4704 or by walking into the clinic and requesting one between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.

"We've seen a decrease in the number of patients since the beginning, but we're still vaccinating every single day," Jarvis said. "We have the vaccines in the clinics now, and we're going to start doing walk-in vaccines next week where people won't need appointments."

What's allowing the provider to do so is the steady supply coming from the Minnesota Department of Health.

"Earlier we would hear from the state on a Thursday or Friday that we were getting 200 doses of Pfizer and we'd have a week to get those administered," Jarvis said. "We would blast out the invitations to the next group and have them come in. Now, the supply is consistent and we know what we have, so we don't have to wait to find out what we will have, which has been great."

Those receiving a COVID-19 vaccination at a Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota location during May 27-June 30 will also be eligible for the recently announced MN vaccine rewards.

Due to current manufacturer age restrictions, those who are 12-17 years old may not receive the Johnson and Johnson vaccine or the Moderna vaccine, however, they may receive the Pfizer vaccine.

In Beltrami County, a total of 19,848 residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 18,108 have completed a vaccine series. Across the state, 2.9 million Minnesotans have received one dose and 2.5 million have completed their vaccine series.

Each of the vaccines has a different series. The second dose of Pfizer is given 21 days after the first, while the second shot of Moderna is given 28 days after. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine doesn't require a second dose.

When breaking it down by age group, the state is reporting the following vaccine data:

In the 12-15 age group, 117 have a completed vaccine series.

In the 16-17 age group, 45,731 have a completed vaccine series.

In the 18-49 age group, 1.07 million have a completed vaccine series.

In the 50-64 age group, 698,751 have completed a vaccine series.

For those 65 and over, 742,617 Minnesotans have completed a vaccine series.

Locally, Jarvis said Sanford has just started with the 12-15 age group, with 40 doses of Pfizer administered in the first day it was authorized.

Since the pandemic started, Beltrami County has recorded 4,038 cases of the coronavirus. Across the state, 600,767 Minnesotans have had the virus and 588,509 are out of the two-week isolation period. There have also been 7,408 recorded COVID deaths.

The Sanford Bemidji Walk-in Clinic is located at 1611 Anne Street NW in Bemidji. Sanford Health can be called at (701) 234-5000 for more COVID-related information.