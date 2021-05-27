Gov. Tim Walz announced new vaccine incentives Thursday, May 27, as part of a "Your Shot to Summer" campaign to help Minnesota reach the goal of vaccinating 70% of Minnesotans over the age of 16 by July 1.

Watch a stream of the annoucement below and read the latest health news from NewsMD.

