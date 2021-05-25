ST. PAUL — Minnesota health officials on Tuesday, May 25, released new data on the number of younger children in the state who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

A total of 60,711 children ages 12 to 15 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the data, and another 107 have been fully vaccinated. Youths in that age range got the go-ahead to get vaccinated earlier in May when federal health authorities expanded eligibility for the vaccine developed by Pfizer.

Information on youth vaccination was released the same day that Moderna announced that its vaccine is also effective for teens. The company has signaled that it will seek approval for its expanded use.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 256

256 TOTAL CASES: 599,477

TOTAL RECOVERED: 586,968

Hospitalizations, deaths

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 31,883

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 11

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,381

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,803,051 people, or 63.6% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,512,347 people, or 57% of residents age 16 and older

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST VACCINE DOSE: 60,711

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 107

