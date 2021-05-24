ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 24. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 469

469 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 15.7 (As of Thursday, May 13.)

TOTAL CASES: 599,234

599,234 TOTAL RECOVERED: 586,144

586,144 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.6% (As of Thursday, May 13.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 378

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 31,763

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED:

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,370

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,800,076 people, or 63.5% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,506,773 people, or 56.8% of residents age 16 and older

