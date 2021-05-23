MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials reported another 443 new cases of COVID-19 and seven COVID-related deaths on Sunday, May 23.

The seven-day average of new cases continues a downward trend that began in mid-April, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Of the COVID-realted fatalities, four people were residents of the Twin Cities area. One death was reported in each of Douglas, Itasca, and McLeod counties. They ranged in age from their early 50s to 90s. Four people were residents of long-term assisted living facilities.

While case growth is slowing, measurements MDH uses to monitor the risk to the public is mixed.

The rate of positive COVID tests has fallen to 4.8%, which is below MDH’s “caution” threshold of 5%. However, community transmission of COVID-19 rose to a new high of 45%. Community transmission is defined as cases of the virus that aren’t traced to other known cases or outbreaks. MDH defines a community transmission rate above 30% as a “high risk” to public health.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 also continue to decline. As of Thursday, 396 people were hospitalized for the virus across Minnesota. Of them, 116 were being treated in intensive care units. That’s down from a peak on April 22 in the recent spring wave of the virus when 202 people were being treated in intensive care units across the state.

Vaccination efforts continue. As of Thursday, more than 2.8 million Minnesotans age 16 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and nearly 2.5 million have completed a vaccine series.





