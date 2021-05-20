ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, May 20. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 874

874 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 16.7 (As of Wednesday, May 12.)

TOTAL CASES: 597,052

597,052 TOTAL RECOVERED: 582,480

582,480 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.8% (As of Wednesday, May 12.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 412

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 31,642

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 8

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,333

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,751,354 people, or 62.4% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,410,466 people, or 54.7% of residents age 16 and older

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.