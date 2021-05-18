ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, May 18. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 519

519 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 20 (As of Sunday, May 9.)

TOTAL CASES: 595,532

595,532 TOTAL RECOVERED: 580,838

580,838 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 5% (As of Sunday, May 9.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 440

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 31,52

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 14

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,310

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,721,367 people, or 61.7% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,349,152 people, or 53.3% of residents age 16 and older

