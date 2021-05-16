MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials reported another 805 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths related to the virus.

The new case count continues a downward trend of case growth that began mid-April, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Of the COVID-related fatalities, six people were residents of the Twin Cities metro area. One death was reported in each of Douglas, Rice, Sherburne and St. Louis counties. They ranged in age from their early 60s to 90s. Two people were residents of long-term assisted-living facilities.

While case growth is slowing, several indicators MDH uses to monitor public health risk remain above the “caution” or “high risk” threshold.

Community transmission of COVID-19 remains high. Community transmission is defined as cases of the virus that aren’t traced to other known cases or outbreaks. About 44% of new cases are attributed to community spread. MDH defines community transmission rate above 30% as a “high risk” to public health.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline. As of Thursday, May 13, 464 people were hospitalized for the virus across Minnesota. Of them, 123 were being treated in intensive-care units. That’s down from a peak on April 22 in the recent spring wave of the virus when 202 people were being treated in intensive-care units across the state.

Vaccination efforts have slowed but continue. As of Thursday, more than 2.7 million Minnesotans age 16 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and nearly 2.4 million have completed a vaccine series. Adolescents age 12 to 15 were authorized to receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 805

TOTAL CASES: 594,427

594,427 TOTAL NO LONGER NEEDING TO BE ISOLATED: 578,338

578,338 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 5.8%

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 464

TOTAL CUMULATIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 31,393

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 10

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,296

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,722,944

COMPLETED SERIES: 2,325,495

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.