ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner (MDH) Jan Malcolm will hold a media availability in response to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance that Americans who are fully vaccinated can safely go without masks in most public places at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 13.

Watch a stream of the media availability below and read the latest health news from NewsMD.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.