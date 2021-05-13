ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz and state health officials are reviewing new federal safety recommendations that would see citizens fully vaccinated against COVID-19 go without face masks in most settings, according to the governor's spokesperson.

Walz is expected to address the recommendations and what effect they will have on state guidelines later today, spokesperson Teddy Tschann said in an email. Earlier this afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that those who have been fully vaccinated can resume a host of indoor and outdoor activities without masks or practicing social distancing.

The CDC said state, tribal and local guidelines requiring masks and other coronavirus pandemic precautions must still be abided by, however, and the same goes for workplaces and local businesses. In Minnesota, the statewide mask mandate is not slated to lift until 70% of residents older than 16 have been partially vaccinated, or by July 1 at the latest. Only 61% of eligible Minnesotans currently fit that bill.

Fifty percent of eligible Minnesotans, meanwhile, have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, about 35% of the total U.S. population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

This story will be updated.