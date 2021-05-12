ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, May 12. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 919
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 26.5 (As of Monday, May 3.)
- TOTAL CASES: 590,436
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 573,350
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6% (As of Monday, May 3.)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 471
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 31,164
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 15
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,255
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,676,694 people, or 60.7% of residents age 16 or older
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,199,500 people, or 49.9% of residents age 16 or older
