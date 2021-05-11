ST. PAUL — Almost immediately after the Food and Drug Administration on Monday, May 10, authorized use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds in the United States, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced plans to begin vaccinating youth this week — once final federal guidance is received from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“This is an extraordinary development on our path back to normalcy — we now have nearly 300,000 more Minnesotans eligible to roll up their sleeves and get life-saving protection from this deadly disease,” Walz’s statement said. “We have been planning and preparing for this moment and are ready to begin vaccinating teens 12 and older.

The FDA’s go-ahead is not the final hurdle.

“Once it’s a CDC recommendation we’ll be adding some information about adolescents vaccination online, as well as guidance for clinicians vaccinating adolescents,” said Kristen Nordlund, a CDC spokesperson, in an email response to the Pioneer Press.

What does that mean for Minnesota kids in terms of the timeline for shots in arms?

“The state will announce when final vaccination recommendations are available for providers, and we expect parents can make appointments for vaccinations later this week,” Walz’s statement said.

