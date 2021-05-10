MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 10, 2021. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,191

1,191 TOTAL CASES: 588,952

TOTAL RECOVERED: 570,036

Hospitalizations, deaths

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 30,942

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED:

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,231

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 60.3% of population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 49.1% of population

Last week, Gov. Tim Walz said the statewide mask mandate would be rescinded by Thursday, July 1, or when 70% of eligible residents have at least one dose of vaccine. A little more than 60% of eligible residents have had at least one shot so far, as of Monday, May 10.

