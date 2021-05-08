Minnesota health officials reported 1,321 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths from the illness on Saturday, May 8.

Three of the people who died were in their 50s. None were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. The state has now lost 7,224 lives to COVID-19.

The new cases came off about 33,000 newly completed tests. About 13,000 people in Minnesota are currently requiring isolation after testing positive.

Another 13,300 Minnesotans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total to 2.64 million. Sixty percent of people age 16 and older in Minnesota have had at least one dose of a vaccine, while about 48% of that population has completed their series.

