ST. PAUL -- A new report driven by Asian-American community advocates and two University of Minnesota professors highlights how especially dangerous COVID-19 has been for the Southeast Asian community and for Hmong residents in particular.

Over the course of the pandemic, health educator Chao Yang spent months talking to key contacts about COVID-19 in the Twin Cities Asian community, but efforts to get an Asian-targeted approach from state and local governments ended in a roadblock.

“The way government operates is they have a very euro-centric approach to the work,” said Chao Yang, founder of the Hmong Public Health Association and a candidate in the executive masters of public health program at the University of Minnesota. “They ask for data — data they’re responsible to collect, that we don’t have access to.”

Frustrated, she and one of her professors took it upon themselves to study state death certificates pertaining to 223 Asians in Minnesota who had succumbed to COVID-related health challenges between March 2020 and December.

Given that the Twin Cities are home to the highest concentration of Hmong residents in the nation, they predicted they’d see plenty of Hmong COVID victims in the numbers. But the trend that jumped out — 110 Hmong deaths, or 49 percent of the death certificates for Asians — was even more pronounced and alarming than expected.

Hmong deaths from COVID

Hmong residents are believed to make up fewer than 1-in-3 Asians in Minnesota, yet they represent half the COVID-related deaths in the state’s Asian community, according to the recent report from the Hmong Public Health Association, the St. Paul-based Coalition for Asian American Leaders and University of Minnesota School of Public Health researchers JP Leider and Elizabeth Wrigley-Field.

More Hmong have died from COVID than their state population numbers alone would suggest, especially for an ethnic group that skews younger than the state as a whole.

Just as disheartening to community advocates, more than 40 percent of the COVID deaths in the Hmong community were under the age of 65. For whites, the number was 7 percent.

“The ages of deaths were all over the place,” said KaYing Yang, director of programs and partnerships for the Coalition for Asian American Leaders. “There were young people dying, not just the elderly. … And it was mostly concentrated in one area, in four different zip codes on (St. Paul’s) East Side.” Occupations varied, but 17 percent of the deceased Hmong patients worked in agriculture.

Other Southeast Asian groups, such as the ethnic Karen and Karenni, the newest Asian refugee groups to move to the Twin Cities, were also over-represented in the death certificate data.

The findings have stirred concerns among Asian-American and non-Asian American leaders alike. Among their questions: Why hadn’t the Minnesota Department of Health “disaggregated” the data itself and publicly shared which Asian groups had been hit hardest by COVID?

“We hear this a lot that the communities of color are disproportionately impacted, but until you dig a little deeper we don’t know which ones,” KaYing Yang said.

Hmong deaths counter trend

Some Asian leaders believe that the state let down its guard when it came to outreach because the overall numbers of deaths among Asians in general seemed relatively low last year as the pandemic wore on.

Asian Minnesotans make up 5 percent of the state’s population, yet they represented only 4 percent of the 5,803 confirmed COVID-19 deaths between March 2020 to December. It took tunneling down into the data to see additional impacts, including the disproportionate impact on Southeast Asians.

According to the report, Asians represented 6 percent of all COVID-19 hospitalizations and 8 percent of COVID-19 cases in intensive care units.

A separate Pioneer Press review of state death certificate data found that Hmong-Americans accounted for 49 percent of Asian-American deaths from COVID-19 last year in Minnesota — 106 out of 216 deaths. During the same period in the state, just 37 percent of Asian-Americans who died from other causes were Hmong-American.

“Despite the identifiable diversity within the Asian-American community, Minnesota continues to combine all Asian-Americans as one monolithic community,” reads a statement from the coalition. “Asian-Americans can trace their lineage to over 50 countries and speak more than 100 different languages. … Just using the larger category of ‘Asian’ has created inaccurate assumptions, untargeted responses, and furthered generalizations about the true impact of COVID-19.”

data methods questioned

It’s not entirely clear why the Minnesota Department of Health has been reluctant to break out trends within the Asian community — and within other communities of color — by particular ethnic group. The Minnesota Department of Health has reassigned many vital records staff to the agency’s coronavirus response but appears reluctant to devote key staff to the question.

“They kept saying they didn’t know, they didn’t have the data, and later on they said it was too expensive and it would take a lot of time,” KaYing Yang said.

Another concern appears to be the quality of the data — not every patient who undergoes treatment for COVID-related health concerns shares their ethnicity or national origin with medical providers. Certain types of data sharing within a notoriously fragmented health care system could even violate the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA.

Still, death certificates maintained by the Minnesota Department of Health already list ethnicity.

Asked by reporters about listing COVID death data by ethnicity, state public health officials this week said they’ve made strides over the course of the pandemic to release more nuanced information, but they’re not there yet.

“We have made really important progress on that front in collaboration with the health care systems through their electronic health records database,” said Minnesota of Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “We feel like we have been reporting more than we’ve ever been able to before.”

State infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said her office has discussed some of the recent findings.

“It is very difficult to be able to collect the data at that level of disaggregation,” Ehresmann said. “I know the team is aware of some of the work that has been done by community groups to look at it more closely. I know we have talked about what capacity we have to provide that level of data.”

Outreach on funerals, testing

That’s not to say the public health community has turned a deaf ear to ethnic populations.

In March 2020, Gov. Tim Walz, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and St. Paul City Council Member Nelsie Yang had publicly implored the Hmong community to postpone family funerals, which traditionally run to three days and can draw hundreds of attendees at a time.

But sizable funerals, weddings and house parties continued in some corners, and other factors — such as inter-generational families, uneven access to health insurance and medical providers, high rates of underlying health conditions such as cancer and diabetes, and work outside the home in front-line sectors — have likely compounded health risks for the Hmong in particular.

In August, alarmed by high positivity rates among Asians within the county, Ramsey County Public Health began rolling out free coronavirus testing clinics in zip codes with large Asian populations. Hmong medical professionals have since set up a recurring vaccination clinic at the Hmong Village Shopping Center on Johnson Parkway and taken to the Internet with Hmong-language public service announcements intended to address myths about COVID, testing and vaccination.

St. Paul City Council President Amy Brendmoen, who is meeting with the Hmong Public Health Association and other study authors this week, recently included graphics and conclusions from the report in her Ward 5 newsletter, and others in elected office are beginning to ask many of the same questions. The coalition plans to meet with Ramsey County Public Health officials on May 13.

“COVID was a really good lens to bring to the forefront some questions I’ve had for a while about the groupings we use in St. Paul,” Brendmoen said, in a brief interview. “My ward has a big Hmong population and a big Karen population, and without disaggregated data, you can get a really different idea of how both groups are faring.”

St. Paul Pioneer Press reporters Christopher Magan and Josh Verges contributed to this report.




