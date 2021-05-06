ST. PAUL — On a day when Gov. Tim Walz announced that nearly every measure in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota would be expiring soon, Minnesota reported 1,600 new COVID-19 cases.

In a news release Thursday, May 6, the governor heralded an end to pandemic restrictions that began more than a year ago. As vaccinations climb and case rates decline, he said, "we can now confidently and safely set out our path back to normal."

RELATED: Most of Minnesota's COVID-19 restrictions will end May 28; mask mandate will end in July

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, May 6. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,661

1,661 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 28.8 (As of Tuesday, April 27.)

TOTAL CASES: 584,227

584,227 TOTAL RECOVERED: 563,364

563,364 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 5.9% (As of Tuesday, April 27.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 565

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 30,783

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 13

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,204

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,614,141 people, or 59.3% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,035,289 people or 46.1% of residents age 16 and older

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.