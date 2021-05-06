ST. PAUL — Nearly every measure in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota will expire Friday, May 28, Gov. Tim Walz has announced, and Minnesotans won't be required to wear face masks in public beginning in July.

In a news release Thursday, May 6, the governor heralded an end to pandemic restrictions that first changed the way Minnesotans go about their lives little more than a year ago. As vaccinations climb and case rates decline, he said, "we can now confidently and safely set out our path back to normal."

"The pandemic is not over and we have work to do. But from the State Fairgrounds, to doctor’s offices, to retrofitted Metro Transit buses that deliver vaccines where they're most needed, Minnesotans now have more opportunities than ever to get the vaccine when and where they want to," Walz said in a statement.

The move comes as Minnesota rebounds from a recent COVID-19 surge, with case growth slowing from a peak in mid-April. In a sign of less widespread infection levels, the state's percent positivity rate is also declining, according to recent Minnesota Department of Health data, though it is still nearly a full point higher than the critical 5% threshold.

Using his emergency powers, Walz loosened restrictions most recently in March, raising occupancy limits on bars, restaurants, gyms, barbershops, salons, entertainment venues and other public facing businesses. Caps on worship services and outdoor gatherings were also lifted that month.

But the timeline Walz laid out Thursday goes even farther and will to take effect Friday, May 7. At noon that day, guest limits and social distancing requirements for outdoor gatherings and outdoor dining will be repealed, according to the governor's office, as will masking requirements.

Those rules will still apply, however, to large venues with over 500 people. Curfews imposed on bars and restaurants, meanwhile, will also end Friday afternoon.

But by May 28, the governor's office said, all remaining occupancy limits and social distancing requirements will end for indoor events and and outdoor gatherings both. Face coverings will still be required indoors for a time and will have to be worn at open-air events attended by more than 500 people.

The mask mandate Walz issued last summer will lift in its entirety by Thursday, July 1, at the latest with one caveat: approximately 70% of Minnesotans age 16 and older will need to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine first, or some 3 million people.

The plan allowing Minnesota schools to operate on an in-person or hybrid basis will stay in place until the end of the school year, however, and a statewide eviction moratorium also remain in effect for an unspecified period of time.

After July 1, the governor's office said, local jurisdictions and businesses will still have the flexibility to require masks and institute other health measures. State health authorities will also continue its efforts to test and vaccinate for COVID-19.

This story will be updated.