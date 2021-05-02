MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials reported another 1,713 new cases of COVID-19 and six deaths from the virus Sunday, May 2.

While new case growth continues to be flat, other indicators used by the Minnesota Department of Health to track the virus indicate the recent surge in cases that started in late March is over.

The rolling seven-day average of positive tests has dropped to about 6.3%, which is still above the state’s “caution” level of 5%, but down from the recent peak of 7.5% on April 8.

Community spread (cases that aren’t traced to other known cases or outbreaks) remains at about 43%, which is above the state’s “high risk” threshold of 30%.

Hospitalizations are also down, with 619 people across Minnesota hospitalized and 166 of them being treated in intensive care units. That’s down from late April, when more than 200 people were in intensive care units for COVID-19.

All of the six deaths reported Sunday were private residents. Two of them were residents of the Twin Cities metro area, two residents of Serburne County died, and Isanti and Otter Tail counties each reported one death. They ranged in age from their 60s to 80s.

More than 2.5 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of April 30. About 58% of Minnesotans age 16 or older have received at least one dose, and nearly 2 million have been fully vaccinated.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,713

1,713 TOTAL CASES: 579,235

579,235 TOTAL NO LONGER NEEDING TO BE ISOLATED: 557,099

557,099 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.3%

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 619

TOTAL CUMULATIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 30,360

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 6

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,160

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,574,895

COMPLETED SERIES: 1,972,888

