ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, April 30. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 1,877
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 31.1 (As of Wednesday, April 21.)
- TOTAL CASES: 575,812
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 553,030
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.3% (As of Wednesday, April 21.)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 619
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 30,242
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 16
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,144
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,533,308 people, or 57.4% of residents age 16 and older
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,893,488 people, or 42.9% of residents age 16 and older
