ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, April 30. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,877

1,877 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 31.1 (As of Wednesday, April 21.)

TOTAL CASES: 575,812

575,812 TOTAL RECOVERED: 553,030

553,030 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.3% (As of Wednesday, April 21.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 619

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 30,242

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 16

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,144

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,533,308 people, or 57.4% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,893,488 people, or 42.9% of residents age 16 and older

