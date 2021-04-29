ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, April 29. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,921

1,921 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 31.8 (As of Tuesday, April 20.)

TOTAL CASES: 573,938

573,938 TOTAL RECOVERED: 552,069

552,069 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.4% (As of Tuesday, April 20.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 644

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 30,140

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 15

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,128

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,507,229 people or 56.8% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,857,164 people or 42.1% of residents age 16 and older

With positive coronavirus cases on the rise among young Minnesotans, Gov. Tim Walz's office is focusing its attention on vaccinating teenagers 16 and older. The campaign to vaccinate teens with Pfizer's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine will go through Saturday, May 1.

