ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, April 27. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 1,088
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 33.8 (As of Sunday, April 18.)
- TOTAL CASES: 570,518
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 549,110
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.6% (As of Sunday, April 18.)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 641
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 29,918
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 12
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,091
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,468,271 people, or 56% of the state population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,811,147, or 41% of the state population
