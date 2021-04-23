ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, April 23. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 2,167
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 36.4 (As of Wednesday, April 14.)
- TOTAL CASES: 564,584
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 539,741
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 7.4% (As of Wednesday, April 14.)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 689
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 29,589
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 10
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,064
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,376,589 people, or 53.9% of the state population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,711,389 or % of the state population
