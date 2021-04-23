ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, April 23. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 2,167

2,167 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 36.4 (As of Wednesday, April 14.)

TOTAL CASES: 564,584

564,584 TOTAL RECOVERED: 539,741

539,741 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 7.4% (As of Wednesday, April 14.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 689

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 29,589

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 10

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,064

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,376,589 people, or 53.9% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,711,389 or % of the state population

