ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, April 21. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 1,611
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 37.6 (As of Monday, April 12.)
- TOTAL CASES: 560,450
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 537,130
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 7.3% (As of Monday, April 12.)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 676
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 29,372
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 13
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,044
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,324,140 people, or 52.7% of the state population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,648,239 people or 37.4% of the state population
