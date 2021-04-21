ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, April 21. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,611

1,611 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 37.6 (As of Monday, April 12.)

TOTAL CASES: 560,450

560,450 TOTAL RECOVERED: 537,130

537,130 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 7.3% (As of Monday, April 12.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 676

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 29,372

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 13

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,044

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,324,140 people, or 52.7% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,648,239 people or 37.4% of the state population

