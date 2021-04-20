ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, April 20. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,189

1,189 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 38.1 (As of Sunday, April 11)

TOTAL CASES: 558,850

558,850 TOTAL RECOVERED: 534,889

534,889 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 7.4% (As of Sunday, April 11)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 686

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 29,282

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 5

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,031

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,304,876 people, or 52.3% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,630,982, or 37% of the state population

