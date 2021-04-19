MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, April 19, 2021. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,292

1,292 TOTAL CASES: 557,665

TOTAL RECOVERED: 532,563

Hospitalizations, deaths

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 29,016

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 6

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,026

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 52% of population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 36.9% of population

As of Monday, Minnesota has administered more than 3.7 million doses of vaccine.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.