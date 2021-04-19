MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, April 19, 2021. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 1,292
TOTAL CASES: 557,665
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 532,563
Hospitalizations, deaths
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 29,016
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 6
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,026
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 52% of population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 36.9% of population
As of Monday, Minnesota has administered more than 3.7 million doses of vaccine.
