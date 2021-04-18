Data from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates the recent rise in new cases that began at the beginning of March has flattened in the past week. Community spread of the virus has also slowed slightly, with 44% of new cases health officials aren’t able to trace to other known cases or outbreaks. That's down slightly from a peak of about 47%, but still above MDH's threshold of "high risk" to public health, which is 30%.

Vaccination rates have also plateaued over the past week, as more than half of Minnesotans 16 and older and 85% of Minnesotans 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. As of Friday, 2,274,426 Minnesotans have received one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 1,600,887 have completed their vaccinations.

Of the 15 reported deaths, six people were residents of long-term care facilities, and seven people were residents of the Twin Cities metro area. Chippewa, Clay, Goodhue, Itasca, Kandiyohi, Pipestone, St. Louis and Stearns counties each reported one death. Those who died ranged in age from their 50s to 90s.

COVID hospitalizations also appear to be leveling off, with 671 people hospitalized for treatment as of Friday. Of them, 165 people are being treated in intensive care units across the state.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,847

TOTAL CASES: 556,381

556,381 TOTAL NO LONGER NEEDING TO BE ISOLATED: 530,121

530,121 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 7.4%

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 671

TOTAL CUMULATIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 29,006

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 15

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,020

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,274,426

COMPLETED SERIES: 1,600,887

