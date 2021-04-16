ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, April 16. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 2,299
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 35.8 (As of Wednesday, April 7)
- TOTAL CASES: 552,117
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 524,915
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 7.4% (As of Wednesday, April 7)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 671
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 28,856
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 6
TOTAL DEATHS: 6,995
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,198,550 people, or 49.8% of the state population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,520,026 or 34.5% of the state population
