ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will visit a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic to highlight efforts to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine for all Minnesotans on Thursday, April 15.

Watch a stream of the event below. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.