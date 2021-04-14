Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, April 14. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,715

1,715 TOTAL CASES: 547,101

547,101 TOTAL NO LONGER NEEDING TO BE ISOLATED: 522,843

522,843 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 7.3%

The rolling seven-day average for the percentage of positive tests for the virus has climbed to more than 7%. Health officials consider anything higher than 5% a “high risk” to public health. Community transmission, the percentage of cases that aren’t traced to other known cases, was 46% as of last Monday.

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 681

TOTAL CUMULATIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 28,636

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 16

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,978

Of the 16 deaths, eight were residents of the Twin Cities area. Benton, Carver, Itasca, Lake of the Woods, Mille Lacs, Scott, Sherburne and Stearns counties each reported one death. Three people were residents of group homes or long-term care facilities. The people who died ranged in age from their 50s to 90s.

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,131,904

COMPLETED SERIES: 1,460,806

As of Monday, about 2.1 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 1.5 million have been fully vaccinated. That's about 48% of people older than 16 who have had at least one dose. Overall, about 38% of Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

