The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a continuing surge of new cases and hospitalizations. The rolling seven-day average for hospitalizations has climbed to its highest point since January, with 10.5 people hospitalized per 100,000 people across the state. As of Monday, MDH reports 676 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, with 159 of them in intensive care units.

About 46% of new cases of the virus can’t be traced to known outbreaks or other cases as of April 4, according to MDH data. That’s the highest community transmission has been since the pandemic reached Minnesota in March last year.

While new cases and hospitalizations are up, deaths from the virus remain relatively low compared to the higher case counts. Of the three deaths reported Tuesday, all were people in their 60s, and none were residents of long-term care facilities. The people who died were from Chisago, Stearns and Wright counties.

As of Monday, 722,859 people who are 65 or older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is about 84% of Minnesotans in that age group.

Overall, about 2.1 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 1.4 million have been fully vaccinated through Monday.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,367

1,367 TOTAL CASES: 545,404

545,404 TOTAL NO LONGER NEEDING TO BE ISOLATED: 520,800

520,800 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 7.2%

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 676

TOTAL CUMULATIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 28,509

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 3

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,962

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,102,859

COMPLETED SERIES: 1,435,236

