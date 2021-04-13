ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will discuss the state's COVID-19 vaccine progress at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13.

Walz will be joined by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

Watch a stream of the event below. Refresh your browser closer to the start time if the video player does not display.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.