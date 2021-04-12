ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, April 12. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,994

1,994 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 32.7 (As of Thursday, April 1)

TOTAL CASES: 544,046

544,046 TOTAL RECOVERED: 518,658

518,658 6.7% (As of Thursday, April 1)

Positivity rates in excess of 5% are considered by health officials to warrant concern.

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 651

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 28,255

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 2

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,959

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,084,554 people, or 47.3% of the state population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,420,318, or 32.2% of the state population

