ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, April 12. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 1,994
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 32.7 (As of Thursday, April 1)
- TOTAL CASES: 544,046
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 518,658
6.7% (As of Thursday, April 1)
Positivity rates in excess of 5% are considered by health officials to warrant concern.
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 651
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 28,255
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 2
TOTAL DEATHS: 6,959
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,084,554 people, or 47.3% of the state population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,420,318, or 32.2% of the state population
