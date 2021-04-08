MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, April 4. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 2535
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 30.2
- TOTAL CASES: 535,182
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 510,959
6.4%
Hospitalizations, deaths
NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS: 4
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 565
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 27,968
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 14
TOTAL DEATHS: 6922
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,900,190 and 43.1 % of population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,247,037 and 28.3 % of population
