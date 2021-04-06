BLACKDUCK -- Sanford Health will be hosting a one-day COVID-19 vaccine "blitz" from 7 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13, at the Sanford Blackduck Clinic, located at First Street Northwest

They will be offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine by appointment, and anyone 18 and older will be eligible for the vaccine, a release said. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine requires just one dose. Being a previous patient of Sanford Health is not a requirement for the vaccination.

To schedule an appointment, (877) 701-0779 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Patients will be instructed on when and where to get the vaccine.

What to expect

Upon scheduling online, through My Sanford Chart or calling the vaccine clinic phone number, patients will be instructed where and when to go to receive their vaccine. The appointment and COVID-19 vaccine are of no cost to the patient.

Being a previous patient of Sanford is not a requirement for the vaccination. Those who are not a previous Sanford patient can complete a vaccine request form at sanfordhealth.org.

Those receiving the vaccine will be on site for 15 minutes after receiving their dose for observation. The most common side effects are injection site pain, soreness and swelling.

Preferences for which brand of vaccine are not accepted. Because of manufacturer restrictions, 16- and 17-year-olds may receive the Pfizer vaccine, but not those produced by Moderna or Johnson and Johnson.

If the vaccine requires a second dose, the patient will be scheduled upon their arrival for the same type as their first. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is given after 21 days, while the second dose of Moderna comes 28 days after the first. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine does not require a second dose.

Those who may be unsure about getting the COVID-19 vaccine or would like to learn more, can call the Sanford Health Nurse Line at (800) 821-5167, or visit sanfordhealth.org.