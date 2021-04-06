MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, April 6. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 3,014
- TOTAL CASES: 530,662
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 508,094
Hospitalizations, deaths
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 27,781
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 4
TOTAL DEATHS: 6,889
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,841,585
COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 1,192,051
