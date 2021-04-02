MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, April 2. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 2,553

2,553 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 24.6

TOTAL CASES: 524,203

524,203 TOTAL RECOVERED: 501,188

501,188 5.5%

After weeks of sub-threshold status, the state continues to remain above the 5% threshold of concern for the test positivity and the 10 per 100,000 threshold of high risk for new cases per 100,000.

Hospitalizations, deaths

NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS: 5

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 449

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 27,476

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 4

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,864

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,720,753 and 39% of population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 1,088,327 and 24.7% of population

