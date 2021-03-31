MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, March 31 . Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,660

1,660 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 22.6

TOTAL CASES: 519,529

519,529 TOTAL RECOVERED: 499,395

499,395 5.3%

Hospitalizations, deaths

NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS: 3

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 411

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 27,293

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 12

TOTAL DEATHS: 6848

Though there were none on Tuesday, new ICU admissions for COVID-19 have been in the double digits four out of the last seven days.

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,658,128 and 37.6% of population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 1,031,745 and 23.4% of population

The state has now opened up eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine to everyone 16 and older, but individual providers remain tethered to prioritization timelines favoring older adults with underlying conditions. Pharmacies are providing vaccine appointments to everyone over 15 on a first-come, first-serve basis, but supplies are still limited.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.