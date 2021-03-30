BEMIDJI -- Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota is expanding its vaccination efforts to everyone age 16 and older based on new rules from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The vaccinations will be administered at the Sanford Bemidji Vaccine Clinic with an appointment. Those eligible can call (877) 701-0779 to schedule their appointment, or use the online service, My Sanford Chart.

Being a previous patient of Sanford is not a requirement for the vaccination. Those who are not a previous Sanford patient can complete a vaccine request form at sanfordhealth.org.

When making an appointment, patients will be instructed when and where to receive the vaccine. Both the vaccine and the appointment are of no cost to the patient.

Those receiving the vaccine will be on site for 15 minutes after receiving their dose for observation. The most common side effects are injection site pain, soreness and swelling.

Preferences for which brand of vaccine are not accepted. Because of manufacturer restrictions, 16- and 17-year-olds may receive the Pfizer vaccine, but not those produced by Moderna or Johnson and Johnson.

If the vaccine requires a second dose, the patient will be scheduled upon their arrival for the same type as their first. The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is given after 21 days, while the second dose of Moderna comes 28 days after the first. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine does not require a second dose.