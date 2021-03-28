MINNEAPOLIS — The test positivity rate for COVID-19 in Minnesota has crept upward in recent days as new diagnoses of the virus continue to be reported.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced 1,227 new confirmed cases of the illness and five deaths. The deaths were among Twin Cities metro-area residents ranging in age from their 50s to 60s. One death was reported in Lyon County, and another was reported in Olmsted County.

As of March 17, the rate of positive tests for the virus was at 4.7%, which is up from the beginning of the month, when the rate was 3.5%. As of March 17, 43% of cases were attributed to community spread of the virus, meaning 43% of new cases were not traced to other known cases or known outbreaks. That's well above the MDH threshold of 30% to be considered "high risk" to public health. The community spread rate has not been below that threshold since August last year.

Following are the latest MDH COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Sunday, March 28. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,227

TOTAL CASES: 515,058

515,058 TOTAL RECOVERED: 495,463

495,463 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.3%

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 357

TOTAL CUMULATIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 27,067

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 5

TOTAL DEATHS: 6,830

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 1,590,826

COMPLETED SERIES: 976,061

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.